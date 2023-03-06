San Diego Airport receives US$20m in federal funding

The Biden Administration has awarded San Diego International Airport (SAN) in California with US$20m for the New T1 program.

The discretionary grant funds have been awarded as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – Airport Terminal Program. New T1 will replace the current Terminal 1 with a modern and efficient facility. The project will look to improve the airfield and transportation improvements to make it easier to get to and from the airport.

Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said, “We truly appreciate the support of Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, and Congressman Scott Peters, as well as our entire delegation, in making these funds available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The US$20m Airport Terminal Program grant will fund a portion of the New T1 project, the largest construction project in the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s history. Our purpose is to create an exceptional airport experience for the community and the world. When the project is complete, the terminal will support that purpose by making our airport more attractive to the millions of people who want to visit our beautiful city.”

To find out more about San Diego Airport’s latest developments, click here.