Swissport provides ground services to Mombasa Moi Airport

Swissport has begun providing aviation ground services at Mombasa’s Moi International Airport (MBA) in Kenya.

The services offered in Mombasa include passenger services and ramp handling, with the potential to expand to freighter handling. Swissport has been supporting airlines in Nairobi, where it also operates a cargo center, since 1997.

Racheal Ndegwa, managing director of Swissport International in Kenya, said, “We are thrilled to see Swissport expand from Nairobi to Mombasa’s Moi International Airport. Our teams are well trained and can build on extensive experience from the Nairobi operation. Mombasa was a strategic and natural next step.”

Dirk Goovaerts, managing director for Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa, and global cargo chair, added, “Africa is a very important region for Swissport. We are intensifying our efforts to extend the network for our airline customers, both in countries where we already have a presence and at new airports. Combining our global expertise with the knowledge and experience of our local teams, we are able to offer best-in-class and reliable aviation ground services for our airline customers in our growing network of airports around the world.”