SSP publishes first sustainability report

Travel F&B outlet company SSP has released its first standalone sustainability report, covering the financial year from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.

The company’s key 2022 achievements, as outlined in the report, included a 36% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2 e) emissions (against 2019 baseline). The group also completed the mapping of its Scope 3 emissions and development of its net zero roadmaps, in line with a 1.5°C scenario. Alongside this, 80% of SSP’s own-brand packaging removed unnecessary single-use plastic with around 85% now being recyclable, reusable or compostable. The report highlighted that 67% of the tea, coffee and hot chocolate served by SSP-owned brands is now certified to standards such as Fairtrade or Rainforest Alliance and 33% of SSP’s own-brand meals are plant-based or vegetarian. Additionally, over 387,000 meals were saved from going to landfill via the Too Good To Go food-saving app – equivalent to over 968 tons of CO2 e emissions. The report also noted that the group’s board of directors now has 50% female representation (an increase of 21% compared to 2021) and 36% women in senior leadership roles (an increase of 5% compared to 2021). The group also has partnerships in place with 27 charities globally, 14 of which are focused on alleviating food poverty in local communities.

Having launched its sustainability strategy at the end of 2021, SSP’s report provides information about the group’s approach, progress against targets and future plans for its key focus areas such as serving customers responsibly, protecting the environment, supporting colleagues and communities and upholding government standards. The group’s sustainability reporting is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative standards 2021, the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board restaurants standard and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

Patrick Coveney, group CEO of SSP, said, “Sustainability is key to our long-term success and delivering our purpose to be the best part of the journey. Our new sustainability strategy represents a step change to our approach, and I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in 2022 – from increasing our plant-based menu offerings to eliminating unnecessary single-use plastic from approximately 80% of our own-brand packaging. We’ve also made great strides with our net zero ambition by completing the mapping of our total carbon footprint and developing our detailed plan to achieve net zero by 2040. I truly believe that, together, working in partnership with our clients, brand partners and suppliers, we can drive positive change across the food travel sector.”