SSP America opens Hunt & Fish Grill at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B

SSP America has added Hunt & Fish Grill to its portfolio at Terminal B in LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Located in Terminal B’s Western Concourse, the restaurant’s namesake and menu are inspired by the Hunt & Fish Club near Times Square and Wall Street. The menu includes a lobster bisque accompanied by sherry cream and smoked paprika, a 12-ounce New York strip steak served with garlic confit and a Brooklyn-style pork chop with hot vinegar peppers. SSP America developed the concept in partnership with the Hunt & Fish Club team, including Nelson Braff, co-owner of the restaurant, and Chad Brown, its executive chef.

“We built a brand that offered a moment of luxury for harried Wall Street warriors, a destination for theatergoers, an attraction for Big Apple tourists and residents, and a haven for celebrities. The result is a steak restaurant that has not only stood the test of time but delivers great food and service to an incredibly diverse audience,” said Braff. “The opportunity we’ve developed with SSP America represents a new phase for a restaurant that means so much to us and our customers. We couldn’t be happier to have joined forces with SSP America. They’ve been great partners, and we look forward to an ongoing collaboration.”

Paul Loupakos, senior vice president of development and airport retention, SSP America, said, “Our focus at SSP America has always been on bringing a ‘taste of place’ to the airports we serve. We have a passion for local restaurants which requires tremendous coordination of a team that works tirelessly to bring our unique business model to life. Our special thanks go to the Hunt & Fish Club leaders who worked shoulder-to-shoulder with us during the development process. We’re very excited to bring another New York brand to the travelers of LGA so they can enjoy a final ‘taste of place’ before departure.”

Frank Scremin, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the developer and manager of Terminal B, said, “SSP has been a valued partner and we are excited to expand our ongoing collaboration. We’re thrilled that Terminal B guests can now enjoy this unparalleled premium dining experience, complete with a warm and contemporary atmosphere and an expansive menu from a New York classic.”