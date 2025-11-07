Smiths Detection iCmore APIDS certified for use in German airports

Smiths Detection’s proprietary iCmore Automated Prohibited Items Detection System (APIDS) has been certified by the German Federal Police Technology Centre (FPTC) for use at airport security checkpoints in Germany.

iCmore APIDS uses artificial intelligence in its image analysis to identify a wide range of prohibited items on computed tomography (CT) screening systems. Real time alerts enable fast passenger throughput.

The iCmore algorithm was tested against EU APIDS Standard 1 alongside additional national requirements. Coverage applies to Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX in the certified configuration, and Smiths Detection will work with customers to align versions, schedule updates and deploy within the approved scope.

