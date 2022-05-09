Vancouver Airport to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Canada has partnered with natural resources company Teck Resources to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces around the airport to help protect the health of travelers, visitors and staff.

Through the partnership, nearly 1,000 antimicrobial copper applications have been installed on baggage carts, water fountains and washrooms throughout the terminal as well as in YVR’s offices, with plans to expand the installation. Antimicrobial copper has been proved to continuously kill bacteria and reduce the spread of infection. The products provided for this project – CuVerro Shield by Aereus Technologies and Copper Clean by Copper – have unique antimicrobial properties and have been proved effective in eliminating up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria within two hours.

This YVR and Teck initiative is the latest in a series of initiatives from Teck’s Copper and Health program to expand the use of antimicrobial copper. Other initiatives include partnerships with numerous British Columbia hospitals, post-secondary educational institutions and public transit in Vancouver and Toronto.

Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of YVR, said, “At YVR, innovation is central to who we are and how we operate. By way of our Innovation Hub, we are proud to be the first airport in Canada to partner with Teck’s Copper and Health program to advance local innovations that benefit the health and safety of our passengers and the community at large.”

Don Lindsay, president and CEO of Teck, said, “We commend YVR’s innovative spirit as the first airport in Canada to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces, which is a proven way to enhance safety. Teck’s Copper and Health program is helping make communities safer by expanding the use of antimicrobial copper in public spaces, and this important partnership is a significant step forward in that work.”