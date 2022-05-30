Victoria Airport receives C$4m in government funding

The Canadian Government has committed more than C$4m (US$3.15m) to Victoria International Airport in Canada to help it recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The airport will receive more than C$1.3m (US$1m) from Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for upgrades to the lighting on the approach to Runway 09. The work will include the installation of new land-based and water-based lighting systems, with the water-based fixtures being structurally reinforced to withstand impacts from barges that work in the area. It will also include the reconfiguration and extension of the existing floatplane dock to accommodate the new lighting system. In addition to funding for the infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada provided the airport with over C$3m (US2.3m) from Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund to help maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Victoria and surrounding communities.

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide airports with C$571.2m (US$450m) in funding over five years for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass-transit systems, and testing and screening related to Covid-19 and its variants. The Airport Relief Fund, also launched in May 2021, provided C$64.8m (US$51m) in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than C$250m (US$197m).

Annie Koutrakis, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, said, “The Victoria International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for Victoria but for much of Vancouver Island. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Victoria businesses. This funding will enhance airport safety for travelers, aircrews and airport workers while supporting jobs and our regional economy.”

The Honorable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Transport, said, “As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Victoria International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help reinvigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel.”