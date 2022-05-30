JFK Airport launches virtual queuing

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York has implemented a free virtual queuing program at Terminal 4.

This technology was implemented through a partnership between identity platform company Clear Secure and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. JFK T4 Reserve powered by Clear enables travelers at T4 to plan ahead and reserve a dedicated security lane time slot for their party, giving them a more predictable and stress-free travel experience.

Passengers do this by entering their flight details on the JFK T4 Reserve website, which is powered by Clear. They then choose a reservation time, enter their email and confirm their details to finish the booking. With this information, the system will send travelers a confirmation email and QR code that airport staff scan in the terminal to sort these customers into the fast lane for TSA screening and security.

Reservations can be made online without charge up to 72 hours before a flight’s scheduled departure. Reservation times are available based on the passenger’s selected flight, and slots are available starting at least 60 minutes before domestic flights and at least 75 minutes before international flights. The dedicated JFK Reserve security entry point is open between 5am and 10am – the security checkpoint’s busiest time.

JFK is the seventh airport to offer Clear’s free Reserve program. Other airports offering Reserve include Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Calgary International Airport (YYC). In addition to Reserve, Clear Plus expedited security lanes are available in Terminals 2 and 4 at JFK, as well as at EWR, LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Westchester County Airport (HPN).

Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFKIAT, said, “This innovative program will help to ensure that we are continuing to provide an efficient, best-in-class experience for all traveling through Terminal 4. JFKIAT is committed to integrating cutting-edge technologies that will bolster our operations, and we are proud to collaborate with Clear to introduce this initiative to our customers.”

Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of Clear, said, “The rebound of the travel industry means more people are heading to the airport this weekend, and Clear’s technology is making traveling through JFK T4 more seamless and less stressful than ever. JFKIAT has been a fantastic, innovative partner that has always sought to elevate the customer experience, and we’re proud to work with them to launch our Reserve powered by Clear lane.”