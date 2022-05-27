Pittsburgh International to generate alternative fuels using gas produced on site

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) in Pennsylvania is to start using natural gas produced at the airport and convert it into alternative fuel using natural gas company CNX’s proprietary technology to further reduce its carbon emissions.

CNX has developed technology to cost-effectively convert on-site dry natural gas into liquified natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and electricity for various uses including as a hydrogen feedstock. These technologies are intended to reduce local emissions and further reduce operating costs at the airport. The strategy also envisions a sustainable fuel hub at PIT that would use locally sourced, lower-cost, lower-carbon intensity LNG and CNG fueling depots for airlines, transit, cargo, fleet, military and other energy-intensive business purposes.

As part of the agreement, CNX will develop the Utica shale on airport property, representing the first wells from this formation completed and brought into production in Allegheny County. The Utica shale yields a dry gas that is more easily converted into LNG and CNG alternative fuels and hydrogen. The airport will work with CNX to identify local, end-use opportunities that would benefit from using natural gas derivative products to reduce emissions.

Christina Cassotis, CEO of Pittsburgh International Airport, said, “We feel that natural gas and derivative products provide a path for the transportation industry both to reduce carbon emissions in the short-term while working toward a goal of net-zero in the long-term as hydrogen and other potential solutions mature. This is Pittsburgh innovation at work. We believe this strategy can have a global impact.”

Nick DeIuliis, president and CEO at CNX, commented, “CNX views its innovative public-private partnership with PIT as the beachhead market to showcase this technology, and the associated economic development opportunities, through on-site development of low-cost and lower-carbon intensity natural gas derivative products. We will produce, process, and consume these natural gas-based products locally first, and, in doing so, unleash countless downstream economic opportunities and help jumpstart the hydrogen economy, leverage the region’s unrivaled work ethic, create family-sustaining jobs, better the region’s underserved communities, and revitalize Appalachia’s middle class in a new, lower carbon economic ecosystem.”