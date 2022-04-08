Vienna Airport, Austrian Airlines and Plug and Play collaborate on digitalizing aviation

Austrian Airlines and Vienna International Airport in Austria have partnered with corporate innovation platform startup Plug and Play to improve the passenger experience and operations through digitalization.

A partnership between Vienna Airport and Austrian Airlines has been developing initial ideas for making the processes easier and more convenient for customers and making operations as efficient and safe as possible. This month, the airline has joined Plug and Play’s Travel & Hospitality program, based in Vienna, which connects industry with startups to further digitalization. In addition to solutions from startups, the increased digitalization is expected to increase travel comfort and the airline intends to improve customer experience and its operational efficiency, as well as develop new products, digital solutions and additional services.

As Vienna International Airport is already part of the Plug and Play program, the opportunity is designed to jointly drive solutions to strengthen the position of Vienna as a travel hub in Europe. Together with other program partners – such as Fraport, Star Alliance, Brussels Airport in Belgium and Aeroporti di Roma in Italy – practices and technologies will be exchanged.

Francesco Sciortino, COO of Austrian Airlines, commented, “Together with Plug and Play, we want to offer a wide-ranging travel experience for our guests and take a leading role in fostering digital transformation in aviation around the world.”

Julian Jäger, executive board member, Vienna International Airport, added, “Within this new innovation partnership, Austrian Airlines and Vienna Airport work jointly on concepts, which aim to make passenger processes or check-ins even easier and more efficient. Digitalization opens new perspectives. Through our common expertise and the support of Plug and Play and their startups, new innovative solutions will be created.”

Benjamin Kloss, director at Plug and Play, Vienna, said, “We are proud to kick off this partnership with one of Austria’s most iconic and beloved brands. Austrian Airlines is one of the most renowned airlines in the world and Plug and Play is looking forward to actively supporting their efforts to drive innovation and to bring customer experience to the next level.”