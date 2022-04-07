SEA delivers 17 metric tons of food to Ukrainian refugees

The operator of Milan Malpensa and Linate airports in Italy, SEA, has transported 17 metric tons of food to Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

The food was collected on a voluntary basis by employees of SEA and has been transported by a DHL Express cargo aircraft from Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) in Italy to Bucharest Henri Coandă Airport (OTP) in Romania. At OTP, the cargo was transferred to three lorries under the supervision of SEA volunteers and Romanian non-profit organization Banca pentru Alimente București to then deliver the goods to shelters Asociatia Mladita, Asociatia Inimi nobile e Asociatia Casa Shalom, where 240 Ukrainian refugees fleeing war are housed. The food was collected with the operational support and coordination of the food donation non-governmental organization European Food Banks Federation (FEBA).

This initiative follows SEA’s first shipment, in collaboration with Italian non-profit organization Progetto Arca, in which 11 SEA employees left on March 23 in three lorries and one minivan. The employees traveled approximately 4,000km, 1,900km each way, to reach Siret, on the border between Romania and Ukraine where they delivered food, clothes and other essential goods that had been collected in Milan by Fondazione Progetto Arca. The three lorries contained 150 pallets, a total of 50 metric tons of goods. The journey took approximately four days.

Armando Brunini, SEA’s managing director, said, “SEA and its people also wanted to offer tangible support to the Ukrainian people. We worked with DHL and the Food Bank and managed to organize today’s dedicated flight to deliver food to emergency shelters in Romania that house refugees coming from war zones. A small aid when compared to the hardships Ukrainians are having to face, but done with a great spirit of solidarity by all the people at SEA.”

Nazzarena Franco, CEO of DHL Express Italy, said, “We offered a dedicated aircraft to help SEA and the Food Bank with this humanitarian initiative that is leaving from Malpensa Airport today (April 6) to bring aid to Ukrainian families who have taken refuge in Romania. This joint effort and the willpower of all involved people have allowed us to quickly reach an amazing result. Our group’s commitment to offer help in case of humanitarian crises continues also on an international level. We are working in close cooperation with the UN to use our logistics expertise to support humanitarian aid to people differently affected by the war. We also have our own Group programs to provide support for the people on the ground.”

Jacques Vandenschrik, president of the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA), said, “We thank SEA and DHL Express for this initiative in favor of the European Food Banks Federation to support Banca pentru Alimente București. This food will be fundamental for Ukrainian refugees in Bucharest and represents tangible evidence of a solidarity that crosses borders and gives hope.”