King Khalid International launches advanced digital platform for operations

King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Saudi Arabia has implemented the advanced digital platform OFOQ to manage its operations.

Developed in cooperation with airport ground services firm ADB Safegate, the launch comes as part of airport operator Riyadh Airports Company’s (RAC) intention to digitalize its procedures. OFOQ acts as a central database and management tool for all operational processes taking place across KKIA’s facilities. By providing insights into all operational procedures from one single platform, OFOQ enables proactive and data-driven decision-making measures, helping to improve planning processes, minimize disruptions and improve the passenger experience.

For example, the airport resource management feature of the advance digital platform will enable the team to automatically control and schedule airport procedures such as aircraft parking, opening and closing check-in counters and passenger boarding gates, and managing baggage belts and carousels. The OFOQ platform also features a flight information display system (FIDS), which has been designed to provide accurate and efficient flight-related data in a real-time environment.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, CEO of RAC, said, “As part of our commitment to digital transformation, we are delighted to have launched our latest digital platform OFOQ, which will work to ensure operational efficiency, sustainability and improve the overall passenger experience. Congratulations to the team at Riyadh Airports for turning our vision for digital transformation into a reality and helping transform King Khalid International into a world-leading airport.”

Mohammed S Alshammari, general manager of ICT at RAC, added, “As part of our mission to provide a second-to-none passenger experience and uphold the highest levels of service of any airport worldwide, it is vital that we adopt advanced technological solutions and digitally transform Saudi Arabia’s capital airport. In line with that objective, we are delighted to have launched our new digital OFOQ platform, the result of our collaboration at Riyadh Airports Company with ADB Safegate.”

Thorben Burghardt, vice president at ADB Safegate, said, “OFOQ is a modern, integrated and comprehensive digital platform, that will help us to manage King Khalid International Airport’s with increased operational efficiency. The successful launch comes as the result of a strategic partnership between Riyadh Airports Company and ADB Safegate – two companies dedicated to developing innovative digital solutions.”

Ilya Burkin, sales director at ADB Safegate, said, “We are honored and proud to have collaborated with Riyadh Airports to launch a next-generation airport management platform at King Khalid International Airport. Digital platforms such as these, part of a broader digital transformation drive, will provide the airport with the foundation for long and continued growth as one of the region’s and world’s leading airports well into the future.”