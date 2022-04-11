Vinci Airports renovates Las Américas Airport

French airport operator Vinci Airports has renovated the central atrium at Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

These renovation works form part of the airport’s €14m (US$15m) modernization plan, which is intended to improve the passenger experience. The renovated atrium has been designed to offer modern commercial opportunities and an improved gastronomic experience. In addition, the outbound migration and security services have been relocated and modernized to improve airport processes.

Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, and Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci concessions and president of Vinci Airports, inaugurated the work. Notebaert said, “The recovery of air traffic in Las Américas Airport demonstrates the effective cooperation between Vinci Airports and the public authorities of the Dominican Republic. Along with our 250 airline partners, we will keep supporting touristic development. Modernizing Las Américas airport is an important step in our long-term commitment.”