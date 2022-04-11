Athens Airport opens flagship business lounge

Athens International Airport in Greece has opened a 1,250m2 business lounge in its Schengen area with the airline Aegean.

The lounge was designed by architectural firm K-Studio to combine functionality, comfort and hospitality by incorporating the airline’s brand identity and traditional Greek architecture. The architects used natural light and the lounge’s airside view to create modern, comfortable surroundings. The firm focused on marble, terrazzo, glass and wood materials to consolidate this impression.

The business lounge will be open to all business class and Miles+Bonus Gold passengers and members of the Star Alliance network. The lounge includes a media area, social area, quiet area, meeting rooms, recliners, two cafeterias, a restaurant and a wine bar. As the Aegean business lounge aims to serve as a platform to promote Greekness, all warm and cold dishes and wines offered will be mainly sourced from Greek producers.