Marseille Provence Airport launches self-connect service

Marseille Provence Airport in France is to partner with online travel tech company Kiwi.com to provide a self-connect service for passengers.

With Kiwi.com’s virtual interlining, travelers can connect to carriers that don’t have a codeshare agreement. Marseille Provence Airport will then support those passengers with a smooth transfer experience during their layover.

Passengers transferring at Marseille Provence Airport have a fast-track option through Kiwi.com’s Smart Pass service. This service also includes discount vouchers for use in the airport’s duty-free shops and restaurants. The goal of the fast track is to speed up the connection time, reduce stopover traffic and improve the passenger experience.

Patrick Zeuner, head of airport partnerships at Kiwi.com, said, “Every month we are increasing our hosted stopover program alliances. Marseille Provence Airport has joined our growing family of partner airports in making the transfer experience a choice rather than an inconvenience. Today more than ever, travelers seek greater choice, flexibility and efficiency, and this initiative supports just that.”

Julien Boullay, commercial and marketing director at Marseille Provence Airport, added, “Thanks to this cooperation with Kiwi.com, we can support self-connecting passengers at our airport and offer them a great experience. The layover option will facilitate customer experience with natural routing connecting via Marseille, such as flights from Corsica to Brittany due to our prime location between the Mediterranean Sea and the rest of France.”