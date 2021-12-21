Western Sydney Airport selects DXC Technology as master systems integrator

Technology services provider DXC Technology has been selected as the master systems integrator for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport in Australia, to build the airport’s technology platforms for its opening in 2026.

As master systems integrator, DXC will deliver the integration, cybersecurity and hosting platforms to bring together more than 60 operational systems and ensure a fast and seamless journey for customers. To meet the airport opening date and cooperate with the moving parts during construction, DXC has also included a collection of program accelerators to rapidly integrate with the airport systems. This includes an Aviation Testing Centre of Excellence, which DXC uses for many airport systems around the world.

To support the economic growth of New South Wales, DXC will be working with Western Sydney University (WSU) to identify opportunities that will help students solve real-world challenges and develop work readiness skills that will be critical to supporting the new airport and the growing Western Sydney region. DXC will also be working with its Asia-Pacific airport partner, Chavali Consulting, to provide a complete end-to-end program and enable the airport’s operational success.

Seelan Nayagam, president of DXC Technology in Asia-Pacific, said, “DXC is delighted to work with Western Sydney Airport on this project of national significance. Embarking on building a greenfield airport from the ground up is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will allow us to bring the latest innovation to the airport and apply technologies that are emerging. We are not only looking forward to supporting this airport with state-of-the-art technology and forward-thinking principles, but also helping boost skills and create jobs for Greater Sydney.”