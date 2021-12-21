Westminster to deliver screening and surveillance equipment to two Southeast African airports

Security solutions provider Westminster has been selected to design, supply and install advanced screening and surveillance equipment to two airports in Southeast Africa.

The contract involves the upgrading of security equipment, including new x-ray screening, metal detection equipment, an advanced CCTV surveillance system as well as new control and command centers at both airports. In this contract, Westminster hopes to provide a full turnkey solution involving the design, supply and installation of the systems and will be establishing an engineering presence in-country for future maintenance and support services. The project will be set up by the company’s technology department and maintained by its managed services division.

Commenting on the contract award, Peter Fowler, CEO of Westminster, said, “I am delighted that we have been awarded this important new contract for advanced airport security solutions in Southeast Africa. It is yet another example of Westminster’s growing global reach across a wide range of disciplines and demonstrates our ability to secure business in new territories. Not only does this contract open a new region for our international operations, but we believe it creates an exciting opportunity for our managed services division in developing a wider scope of works and long-term support services at the airports.”