Australian game developer releases realistic simulation of Brisbane Airport

Simulation company Orbx has completed an upgrade of its Brisbane Airport (BNE) flight simulation, featuring high resolution rendering of every feature from the taxiways to the terminals, including sophisticated 3D modeling of Brisbane City.

Anna Cicognani, CEO of Orbx, said, “Brisbane is a big airport for us. Queensland is where the Qantas story started. We know there is increased interest around Brisbane after the city was named as the host for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We love the city and love to fly there. This is a very exciting release for us.”

Orbx is an Australia-based company, employing 50 people around the world to create 3D experiences for flight simulation platforms, including Microsoft Flight Simulator, Prepar3D and X-Plane.

Not only are gamers using simulators to experience the airport precinct, but BNE is also deploying its own highly advanced simulator technology to help train the critical airside operations team who patrol the runway, ensuring aircraft are safe.

Gert-Jan de Graaff, CEO of Brisbane Airport, said, “New team members can spend time in the simulator so they get to know the runways and taxiways before they even set foot inside the airport. We can change the weather and bring in a thick fog. We can also place debris on the runway and check to see if they’ve spotted it. Keeping a constant watch for anything which could be sucked into the engine of an aircraft is a critical role for our airside operations team and the simulator is helping us make the airport safer.”

BAC is also using its own 3D simulator to plan development for the Airport City, which will employ 60,000 people by 2050.

YBBN Brisbane is now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Prepar3D and X-Plane from the Orbx site.