Premium fashion brand opens debut airport store at Munich Terminal 2

Premium fashion brand Windsor, part of the Swiss Holy Fashion Group, has opened its first airport store in the departure area of Terminal 2 (Level 4) at Munich Airport, Germany.

The 60m2 store offers exclusive designer clothing for men and women and will be operated by eurotrade, the retail subsidiary of Munich Airport.

Jan Mangold, managing brand director, Windsor, Holy Fashion Group, said, “Windsor has continuously expanded its international presence in recent years and Munich is our second home, so to speak. Therefore, the store at Munich Airport is the perfect combination of both and marks our first step into travel retail. I am looking forward to presenting our collections to the residents of Munich and to international travelers together with eurotrade.”

Dr Jan-Henrik Andersson, chief commercial officer and chief security officer at Munich Airport, said, “We are very pleased that, with Windsor, we have gained one of the premium brands of the Holy Fashion Group for our airport. With its exclusive range of products, the attractive Windsor boutique is a perfect match for the quality passengers expect from Munich Airport as a 5-star airport.”