Alstef awarded BHS modernization contract for Romania’s busiest airport

Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) has awarded Alstef Group a baggage handling system and screening upgrade project for the international terminal at Henri Coandă International Airport in Otopeni, just north of Romania’s capital city, Bucharest.

The project will be completed over two years and includes 56 new check-in conveyors, 12 self-service bag drops, a new outbound sortation system with five new Standard 3 screening machines, two new make-up carousels and a transfer connection to the domestic terminal.

Alstef Group will also manage the civil works and HVAC associated with expansion to ensure a fully coordinated approach to the project phasing.

Thibault Chambon, regional sales manager for the Alstef Group, said, “This is our first project working with CNAB and we have also been awarded a five-year operations and maintenance contract beginning at the completion of the project.”

Henri Coandă International Airport is the largest and busiest airport in Romania and one of two airports serving Bucharest. This is the first project in Romania for the Alstef Group, which is expanding its presence throughout Eastern Europe with the recent award of a major upgrade project at neighboring Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport (Belgrade Airport) in Serbia.