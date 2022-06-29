Plaza Premium Group to provide passenger assistance services at Hong Kong International Airport

Hospitality provider Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has announced that it will be providing 17 passenger services at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) from July 6, 2022.

Operated by PPG’s brand AllWays, services will include meet and assist, porter service, wheelchair and buggy service, unaccompanied minor or young passenger assistance, administration (facsimile, photocopy and printing), booking and inquiry, travel concierge, battery charging, limousine service and home baggage pick-up and drop-off, as well as baggage wrapping.

All services will be made available via the AllWays website for passengers to book before they arrive at HKIA. The AllWays services will be hosted on PPG’s TECO ecosystem – a single platform that simplifies the booking process for business operators and consumers. It includes an omnichannel booking engine that enables worldwide sales and distribution, a customer engagement center with customer profiling and personalization capabilities, service delivery platform for dispatch and real-time incident management.

PPG has also signed its first strategic partnership with ground handling specialist SATS HK Ltd in collaboration with AllWays.

Bora İşbulan, deputy CEO of PPG, said, “This strategic partnership is important for us to provide the best airport passenger services experience, and we look forward to working with more partners in the future. Together with SATS HK Ltd, we want to be able to offer a more seamless airport experience for travelers whenever they step foot in HKIA.”

With more than 20 years of providing full ground handling services, SATS HK Ltd is one of the leading airport ground handlers at HKIA. It currently serves more than 40 international and regional airline customers from all over the world, including Hong Kong Airlines, Hong Kong Air Cargo, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Qantas Airways, Turkish Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Vietnam Airlines and United Airlines.