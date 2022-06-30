Edinburgh Airport publishes annual sustainability report

Edinburgh Airport in Scotland has published its annual sustainability report for 2021, which includes aims for increased investment in renewable technologies.

The report comes a year after the launch of the airport’s Greater Good strategy and measures the progress it has made against four pillars. In 2021, the airport became carbon neutral for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and began switching airside vehicles fuel from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil. It also bought 100% of its electricity from renewable sources, developed an 11-acre solar farm on the airfield and launched a supplier’s sustainability pledge. During this time, Edinburgh Airport re-launched its community fund for 2022 with £100,000 (US$121,000) for local groups. These initiatives helped earn the airport Level 3 status with the Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme. Overall, the airport’s carbon footprint was reduced by 48%, however this was also due to the reduced air traffic movements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airport also introduced a new pledge to strengthen the whole campus approach to sustainability, including decarbonization. Created to enable partnership working with the whole supply chain, it focuses on a range of sustainability criteria, including decarbonization, with soft facilities service provider Sasse the first signatory. Sasse is supporting the greater good strategy through the implementation of low-energy equipment, the use of eco-friendly cleaning products and the introduction of bio-degradable shrink wrap made from sugar cane.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said, “Sustainability is a key focus of the business as we need to ensure that the airport is futureproofed by making our operations cleaner while continuing to make a positive contribution to the local and national economy, as well as our neighboring communities. Our greater good strategy takes all of those things into account and this report demonstrates the improvements we’ve made and will continue to make in the years ahead thanks to the decisions we are taking now. There’s still a lot of work to do but the challenge to meet our targets and play our part in wider targets is one we welcome.”

Benny Wunderlich, managing director at Sasse, said, “As a facilities services provider, we make a significant contribution to ensuring that our customers facilities are maintained for as long as possible. As a business we have committed to the 10 principles of the UN Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These standards are closely related to the vision, mission, values and strategy of Sasse Group. Ultimately, it is people who act responsibly – for each other in the company, for our customers and partners, for everyone who is affected by our work and its results. To join Edinburgh Airport and sign up to the pledge was therefore not a question but our duty.”