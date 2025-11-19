Alstef Group to deliver baggage handling system at Bodø Airport

Alstef Group has signed a contract with Hent, the general contractor for airport operator Avinor, for the design and delivery of a complete inbound and outbound baggage handling system at Bodø Airport in Norway.

The departure system scope includes check-in conveyors, transportation lines to the hold baggage screening, an automatic sortation solution, 24 make-up chutes, transfer lines and barcode readers.

For arrivals, the system will feature three new reclaim carousels (two inclined and one flat), complete with feed lines and barcode readers.

The project also includes SCADA integration and a sortation allocation control (SAC) system to ensure a fully operational, reliable and future-ready baggage handling system.

