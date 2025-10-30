Vanderlande to deliver baggage handling system for Poland’s new CPK Airport.

Vanderlande has been awarded the contract to design, install, operate and maintain the baggage handling system (BHS) in the passenger terminal for the future Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) Airport near Warsaw.

The deal signed between CPK and Vanderlande marks a major step forward in the development of Poland’s flagship transportation hub – one of the largest infrastructure projects currently underway in Europe.

Vanderlande’s system will be based on its Individual Carrier System (ICS) technology, offering full baggage tracking and sorting accuracy. The modular design will allow for future expansion in line with passenger growth and terminal development.

Incorporating robotics and automated handling processes, the system will optimize operational efficiency and sustainability. When completed, it will include approximately 16 kilometers of conveyors covering an area of around 80,000m3.

“Transparency and quality drive our procurement strategy,” said Dr Filip Czernicki, CEO of CPK. “CPK is one of the most significant infrastructure projects in Europe – a strategic investment that will strengthen Poland’s position as a key transportation hub and enhance connectivity across the continent. Partnering with Vanderlande – a globally recognized leader in baggage handling solutions – ensures that CPK Airport will operate with world-class efficiency, reliability and technological excellence from day one.”

Michael Schneider, CEO of Siemens Logistics (recently acquired by Vanderlande), added, “We are honored to be part of this strategically important greenfield project in the heart of Europe. Our advanced technologies will provide CPK with a sustainable competitive advantage and ensure seamless operations and an outstanding passenger experience.”

Located around 40 kilometers southwest of Warsaw, CPK Airport forms the core of Poland’s wider multimodal transportation strategy, integrating air, rail and road networks to improve national and regional connectivity. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with operations expected to commence by the end of 2032.

