Alstef Group to modernize Edmonton International’s baggage system

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in Canada has contracted Alstef Group to modernize its baggage handling system (BHS).

The first phase of the BHS modernization project will begin immediately and includes the replacement of legacy control equipment, upgrading and adding new bag-tag readers, the replacement of the existing SCADA software, and the development and commissioning of transit passenger baggage processing software. Subsequent future phases, to begin later in 2023 and early 2024, involve the modernization of the airport’s legacy baggage handling infrastructure and operational technical support.

In late 2021, YEG released a request for proposal (RFP) for its baggage system modernization project. The RFP process aimed to identify parties interested in partnering with YEG on strategic solutions for the airport’s BHS including modernization of the baggage system but also looked to address deficiencies and critical risks within the current BHS environment.

Philippe Hamon, airports sales director at Alstef Group, said, “It is a great accolade to be selected as YEG’s preferred partner. We were up against some tough competition, but a focus on partnerships is part of our core values and this came through strongly in our proposal. We aim to maintain enduring relationships with every new customer, so being awarded a ‘preferred partner’ status means so much more to us than a project award.”

Steve Maybee, vice president of operations, infrastructure and corporate communications, YEG, said, “Alstef Group’s strategic approach to airport operations’ systems complements our goals of delivering an efficient and positive passenger experience. Their knowledge in the field and proven ability to modernize technical systems are just a few of the reasons we have chosen them as our trusted partner.”

Tara Mulrooney, vice president of technology and innovation at YEG, said, “We are excited to enter into a long-term partnership with the Alstef Group to provide reliable, secure and innovative baggage services. We look forward to collaborating with our airline partners, internal teams and, most importantly, our passengers to modernize these critical services.”

