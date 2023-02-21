Aurrigo signs partnership with Changi Airport Group for autonomous baggage handling vehicles

Aurrigo International, a leading international provider of transportation technology solutions, has signed a formal partnership agreement with Changi Airport (CAG) in Singapore for the continued joint development and testing of its Auto-Dolly and Auto-DollyTug autonomous vehicles and its Auto-Sim airport simulation software platform.

The multi-year partnership with CAG provides an opportunity to develop Aurrigo’s autonomous solutions at Changi Airport and showcase the technology to other airports and stakeholders.

This partnership follows the agreement with CAG announced on October 28, 2022, for the next phase of development of Aurrigo’s Auto-Dolly. The development and testing of Aurrigo’s autonomous vehicles is partially funded by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) through its Aviation Development Fund (ADF). The ADF supports initiatives to improve productivity in the Singapore aviation sector through the use of innovative solutions.

David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo, commented, “We have worked closely with the team at Changi for several years and this partnership cements our collaboration to bring the best automated solutions to airlines and airports, enabling them to improve efficiency, safety and sustainability.”

Poh Li San, SVP of Terminal 5 Planning at Changi Airport Group, added, “Similar to major airports throughout the world, recruiting enough ground handling personnel and drivers to support our growth is a challenge. We have been encouraged by Aurrigo’s innovative autonomous technologies to help address these issues, and we’re excited to partner Aurrigo in joint development and testing of these solutions.”

Watch a video of the autonomous vehicles at Changi Airport here.