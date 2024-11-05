Alstef Group upgrades baggage handling system at Princess Juliana International Airport.

Alstef has installed a new baggage handling system (BHS) at Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten as part of the airport’s comprehensive recovery and modernization plan following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The newly installed BHS will play a vital role in supporting the airport’s operations and includes 22 check-in locations; two in-line Standard 3 CT x-ray machines; automated sortation to three makeup carousels, powered by Alstef Group’s proprietary BagSort software; and three new horizontal carousels for the inbound system.

The system was installed in multiple phases over the past three years and is designed to enhance operational efficiency, streamline passenger experiences and ensure secure and effective baggage processing for travelers across the region.