CBP launches Global Entry partnership with United Arab Emirates

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has officially launched a Global Entry partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strengthen travel and security cooperation between the two nations. UAE joins 22 other partner countries to enable its citizens to apply for Global Entry membership.

The Global Entry partnership will enable pre-vetted, low-risk UAE citizens to expedite customs and immigration processing upon arrival in the USA. UAE applicants will undergo the same background checks as US applicants, including an in-person interview before initial enrollment. CBP notes that any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in “appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges”.

Global Entry members have the option of using the Global Entry Mobile app to complete declarations digitally. The app integrates real-time updates and verification processes and enables members to update their travel information in advance, helping to reduce congestion at airport facilities.