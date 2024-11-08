Alstef Group to expand baggage handling system at Zagreb Airport

Alstef Group has been awarded a contract to expand the baggage handling system at Zagreb International Airport in Croatia.

Passenger capacity boost

The expansion will introduce a new check-in island equipped with 15 check-in desks, enabling the airport to accommodate a growing number of passengers efficiently. Additionally, Alstef will integrate an extra screening line along with a full suite of conveyors to connect the new check-in area with the existing screening and make-up carousel systems.

The upgrades also include the construction of a new steel platform to support the expanded infrastructure, alongside upgrades to Alstef’s Bagware Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and System Automation Control (SAC) systems to guarantee peak performance and operational stability.

Long-term partnership

This project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025. It builds upon Alstef’s initial installation of Zagreb Airport‘s baggage handling system in 2014, which has since been managed and maintained by an on-site Alstef team to ensure continuous service.

