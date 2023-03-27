ANA Aeroportos de Portugal invests US$20m in real-time tomography security systems

OSI Systems’ security division has received an order for approximately US$20m from ANA Aeroportos de Portugal to provide multiple units of its real-time tomography (RTT) 110 explosive detection system.

The units are to be installed at various airports throughout Portugal to screen passengers’ hold baggage, and the company has been engaged to provide ongoing maintenance, service and support for these installations. The RTT employs a proprietary stationary gantry approach to provide high-resolution 3D imaging, and its design enables the efficient inspection of hold baggage and air cargo while maintaining the capability to meet recent threat detection standards. The RTT 110 has met the European Civil Aviation Conference‘s (ECAC) HBS EDS Standard 3 threat detection requirements and has been deployed by numerous airports and air logistics providers.

Deepak Chopra, chairman and CEO at OSI Systems, commented, “We are excited to support this customer with our leading CT checked baggage screening solution that is widely deployed at major international airports. As airports continue to upgrade and expand their infrastructure to meet the latest screening standards, improve baggage throughput and air passenger safety, we continue to invest in innovative solutions and technology to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry.”

