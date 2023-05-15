Antalya Airport awards baggage handling system project to Alstef Group

Antalya Airport in Turkey has awarded Alstef Group the baggage handling system project for the expansion of Terminal 2, which is set to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

The expansion of the departures and arrivals areas is intended to improve the passenger experience through improved passenger processing. The departures expansion consists of 80 new check-in conveyors, four new screening lines with Standard 3 EDS, a new tilt-tray sorter, 36 chutes and two new make-up carousels. The departure system will be monitored and controlled by the Alstef Group software suite, BAGware. The arrivals section features five new inclined reclaim carousels with associated feed lines.

As part of the contract, Alstef Group will manage all the work on-site through its subsidiary in Turkey. The parties to the contract include Alstef France (Alstef Group’s subsidiary in Turkey), airport construction joint venture TAV Construction and Sera Yapı, and terminal operator Fraport TAV Antalya (FTA).

