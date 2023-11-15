Kaunas Airport to test CT scanners ahead of January rollout

Lithuania’s Kaunas Airport has installed three computed tomography (CT) scanners in the departures zone, and testing is planned to take place in December ahead of a full rollout in January 2024.

The international public procurement announced by Lithuanian Airports for the deployment of next-generation aviation security scanners was won by the Polish company Dimark, with a total value of €5.8m (US$6.3m). Dimark has installed CT scanners from Smiths Detection.

Kaunas Airport is the second-busiest civil airport in Lithuania after Vilnius Airport. Due to infrastructure constraints at Vilnius Airport’s existing departure terminal, it is not currently possible to install the new generation of aviation screening equipment, so the technology will be deployed in the new departure terminal and will be operational in the first quarter of 2025. A total of seven baggage screening lanes and scanners will be replaced at Vilnius Airport.

According to representatives of Lithuanian Airports, the new scanners and lanes will help to serve more passengers in the same period of time, and will negate the need to remove electronics from bags.