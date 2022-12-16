Kuala Lumpur International Airport to modernize its baggage handling system

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KL) in Malaysia has contracted Siemens Logistics and local company T7 Global to modernize the baggage handling system (BHS) at Terminal 1.

The order covers the systematic phase-out of the existing system as well as the design, installation and commissioning of a new BHS. Siemens will supply its VarioTray and VarioBelt technology, plus the VarioStore early bag store and high-performance controlling software.

The modernization order at the airport will be carried out in three phases and implemented during continuing airport operations. Siemens Logistics will supply and install conveying technology including VarioTray to improve baggage throughput. It will also set up a tray-based, high-speed conveyor section between the main terminal building and Satellite A, which will enable bags to be transferred more quickly and securely between the two zones.

The BHS will also feature the VarioBelt conveyor. With VarioStore, Terminal 1 is getting a modern early bag store (EBS) that will give the airport a storage capacity of 2,500 spaces. The EBS is projected to improve the processing of transfer baggage and enable passengers to check in early. The order also covers the implementation of a control system, interfacing with the local controllers. BagIQ high-level control software supports the smart management of the baggage handling processes.

Michael Schneider, executive vice president at Siemens Logistics, said, “We are proud that Malaysia Airports decided to place its trust in us following long, intense evaluations. In a consortium with the local company T7 Global, we will contribute added value for our customer’s journey towards increasing its capacities.”

Tan Kay Zhuin, group chief executive officer of T7 Global, commented, “Our consortium partner Siemens Logistics is one of the world’s leading industry players with extensive project execution experience, particularly in the live airport environment, and is a reliable partner to work with. We are excited to be part of this prestigious project.”

Michael Reichle, CEO of Siemens Logistics, added, “We are delighted to have won this strategically important order in Kuala Lumpur. Our advanced technologies will give the airport a sustainable competitive advantage.”