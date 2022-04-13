Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Nice Côte d’Azur Airport renovates baggage handling system
Baggage

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport renovates baggage handling system

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport in France has selected baggage handling company Alstef Group for the renovation of its baggage check-in and reclaim areas in T2.1.

The terminal will be equipped with 32 check-in counters, three IATA-standard reclaim carousels and one out of gauge format line. The modernization of the baggage handling system (BHS) also includes furniture, display suspensions, screens, access control and some finishing works. Commissioning is planned for March 2023. The project schedule is based on six months of phased site work to ensure terminal operations are maintained throughout the installation.

Nice Côte d’Azur airport and Alstef Group began collaborating 10 years ago with the installation of the BHS for Terminal 1. Alstef Group‘s support team now handles maintenance of the existing Terminal 1 BHS and is also upgrading the Terminal 2.2, which will include standard 3 upgrades as well as some modernizations.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.