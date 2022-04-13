Nice Côte d’Azur Airport renovates baggage handling system

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport in France has selected baggage handling company Alstef Group for the renovation of its baggage check-in and reclaim areas in T2.1.

The terminal will be equipped with 32 check-in counters, three IATA-standard reclaim carousels and one out of gauge format line. The modernization of the baggage handling system (BHS) also includes furniture, display suspensions, screens, access control and some finishing works. Commissioning is planned for March 2023. The project schedule is based on six months of phased site work to ensure terminal operations are maintained throughout the installation.

Nice Côte d’Azur airport and Alstef Group began collaborating 10 years ago with the installation of the BHS for Terminal 1. Alstef Group‘s support team now handles maintenance of the existing Terminal 1 BHS and is also upgrading the Terminal 2.2, which will include standard 3 upgrades as well as some modernizations.