Munich Airport opens two stores in Terminal 2

Munich Airport in Germany has opened houseware shop Tripidi and stylist Barber House in Terminal 2 to take advantage of increasing traffic through the airport.

Tripidi opened a store in the non-Schengen Gate area H of Terminal 2, offering products in the home and family sectors from brands such as Fissler, WMF and Faber-Castell, with Victorinox, known for the manufacture of the Swiss Army Pocketknife, also operating a shop-in-shop concept on the Tripidi store space. Tripidi also offers customers the option of reserving items for pick up in the store or buying them online and having them shipped to their homes anywhere in the world.

The Barber House offers haircuts, traditional wet shaves and manicures in the Schengen Gate G area behind the security checkpoint. It also offers wellness treatments for men as well as high-quality skincare and shaving products. It is open daily from 7:30am to 9:00pm.