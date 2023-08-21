Schiphol buys 30 lifting aids to lighten baggage workload

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands has invested in 30 lifting aids to improve working conditions in the baggage hall.

The Transfer Belt from Power Stow has been specially developed to easily and quickly unload the baggage of transfer passengers, but can also be used for arriving travelers’ baggage. The lifting aid has been tested by baggage handler employees over the past two months, who reported that using the lifting aid significantly lightened their physical workload. Partly for this reason, Ruud Sondag, CEO of Royal Schiphol Group, traveled to the Danish manufacturer to see whether production can be scaled up even further.

The transfer belt will be placed at the baggage belt and serves as a bridge to the baggage container so that employees only need to pull baggage from the container toward the lifting aid. The transfer belts will be installed in various baggage halls. All baggage handlers will make use of the lifting aid, and all workplaces where transfer baggage is handled will be equipped with it.

These new lifting aids represent a step toward meeting the demands of the Labour Inspectorate. Within a year (April 2024), every workplace will be equipped with a lifting aid that can be used by employees. The airport also previously announced it would fast-track the implementation of 19 baggage robots. Together with baggage handlers, Schiphol is currently conducting tests with three other solutions to ease work in other areas of the baggage halls so that the most suitable options can be introduced where necessary.

Sondag said, “One of our top priorities is to improve the working conditions of baggage staff. We’re working hard on that. By, for example, fast-tracking the purchase of 19 new baggage robots and these 30 new lifting aids. People must come first at Schiphol. The reactions from baggage hall colleagues made it clear that they’re positive about this lifting aid. We, therefore, decided to order them right away. Together with Power Stow, we’re looking for ways to further accelerate the production of the lifting aid and to make adjustments to it as swiftly as possible so that it’s even better.”

