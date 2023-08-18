Changi Airports International to develop Cairo International passenger experience and explore cargo potential

Changi Airports International (CAI) has signed two agreements with Cairo Airport Company to jointly develop Cairo International Airport in Egypt.

The first consultancy agreement is passenger focused and seeks to implement solutions to improve the passenger experience at Cairo International. The second consultancy agreement is for a feasibility study for the development of Cairo Cargo City, a new area at Cairo airport earmarked for cargo and logistics development.

HE Mohamed Abbas Helmy, Minister of Civil Aviation of Egypt, who lead an Egypt delegation on a visit to Singapore Changi Airport, said, “We are pleased with this new partnership, and have every confidence that Changi Airports International will be able to provide world-class solutions for Cairo International Airport as part of the strategic plan to strengthen the Egyptian position as a hub for passenger and cargo.”

Magdy Ishak Azzer, chairman and CEO of Cairo Airport Company, commented, “Changi Airport has won the Skytrax World’s Best Airport Award a record 12 times and is one of the top airport hubs in the world. We look forward to tapping Changi Airports International’s experience and expertise to implement value-adding solutions at Cairo Airport.”

Eugene Gan, CEO of CAI, said, “Changi Airports International is pleased to collaborate with Cairo Airport Company. We seek to unlock Cairo Airport’s tremendous potential for growth, leveraging on its status as one of the busiest airports in Africa by passenger and cargo volumes. We also look forward to not only providing impactful solutions in the short term but to a longer-term partnership with Cairo Airport Company.”

