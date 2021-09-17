Self-bag-drop terminals deployed at Latvia’s Riga Airport

Riga International Airport in Latvia has completed the installation of four self-service bag-drop systems for use by airBaltic passengers.

Delivered at a cost of €230,000 (US$270,000), the new departure hall drop-off points can be used by any airBaltic passengers who have already checked in and are in possession of a boarding pass. The airport plans to roll out the self-service technology across other airlines in future.

Laila Odiņa, chairperson of the board, Riga Airport, said, “The introduction of state-of-the-art automated solutions in passenger service is among the top priorities of Riga Airport. Such solutions not only improve the customer experience, but also make the processes at the airport more efficient in general.”

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic, said, “As an innovative airline, we are always keen on being an early adopter of new technology available to us. Thanks to Riga Airport, which has further modernized its services at the check-in hall, our passengers can benefit from the convenience of the new baggage self-drop points.”