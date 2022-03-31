Siemens Logistics pilots automated baggage product at Munich International

An automated baggage product named VarioTip is being trialled by Siemens Logistics at Munich International Airport in Germany.

VarioTip was installed at an existing bag drop in the Terminal 2 arrivals zone during ongoing operations. The aim is to test, under real conditions, the automated emptying of the unit load devices (ULDs) during baggage handling operations.

A tilting device enables VarioTip to empty up to 20 ULDs – approximately 800 items of baggage – per hour in the arrivals and transfer zone, enabling airports to achieve a significantly higher continuous baggage throughput than manual processing in a shorter time frame, as well as improved ground handling ergonomics. Once unloaded, the baggage is singulated and fed into the existing system.

With its compact, modular design, VarioTip from Siemens Logistics can be integrated into most existing conveyor systems. The solution also offers a wide choice of possible layout configurations to suit different technical and spatial requirements. VarioTip was designed to be versatile, as it can unload various sizes of ULD such as AKE, AKH and DPE.

The company states that VarioTip’s reliable throughput rates convey enable baggage to be transferred quickly and safely, thus lowering the left-behind index (LBI). The optimal singulation of the full range of baggage items following the tilting process and the consequent feeding into the present system also contributes to this.

“With our latest development, we are supporting the growing demand for automated processes in airports,” said Michael Reichle, CEO of Siemens Logistics. “The VarioTip technology is both extremely robust and highly sophisticated, significantly increasing the degree of automation in baggage handling. This offers our customers an optimized work environment and higher productivity, as well as a clear competitive advantage.”