TAV Airports and Fraport pay initial €1.8bn for concession contract at Antalya Airport

A joint venture formed by TAV Airports, part of French airport operator Groupe ADP, and German operator Fraport has paid the upfront fee of €1.8bn (US$2bn) for the concession to operate Antalya Airport in Turkey from 2027 to 2051, following the accepted €7.25bn (US$8.2bn) bid.

The payment made to Turkey’s state airports authority (DHMI) represents 25% of the total concession fee of €7.25bn (US$8bn) for the full 25-year concession period. The current Fraport-TAV Antalya concession expires at the end of 2026. Over the next three years, Fraport and TAV intended to improve Antalya Airport’s airside and terminal infrastructure, including further expansion of the existing international and domestic terminals.

In 2019, Antalya welcomed 35 million passengers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic fell to approximately 9.7 million in 2020. However, Antalya Airport was able to traffic momentum in 2021 again – especially in the summer and autumn months – to reach 22 million passengers last year.

Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, said, “Today’s upfront concession fee payment highlights our strong commitment to one of the most beautiful regions in the Mediterranean and our confidence in Antalya as a global brand. We believe that Antalya will see further growth in touristic demand. Many people will come because Antalya is a very attractive and competitive year-round destination. Together with our TAV Airports partner, we will continue to expand and transform Antalya Airport into a prime gateway for people from all around the world.”