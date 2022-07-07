Siemens Logistics to focus on airport logistics going forward

Having sold its parcel and mail business to holding company Körber group, Siemens Logistics will focus on airport baggage and freight handling going forward.

The airport logistics solutions business remains at Siemens and will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary within the corporate group. According to the company, this shift will feature an emphasis on automation and digitalization.

Michael Reichle, CEO of Siemens Logistics and former CEO of Siemens Parcel Logistics, said, “We’re delighted that our parcel business – and above all our former Siemens Parcel Logistics employees – have found a sustainable new home at Körber. The complementary technologies of Körber and Siemens Parcel Logistics, together with the regional structures, are a perfect fit and lay a solid entrepreneurial foundation for the future.

“We’re seeing a distinct uptick in demand for air travel. After the last two years, airport operators are now on the lookout for solutions that will boost their overall efficiency while still being fast and flexible to implement. We’re in an ideal position here with our portfolio of high-performance hardware and intelligent, cloud-based software combined with our international presence. It enables us to offer targeted support to our customers as their businesses continue to recover strongly.”