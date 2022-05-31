Siemens Logistics to present baggage handling solutions at Passenger Terminal Expo

Siemens Logistics will be presenting numerous innovations for operations and baggage handling at Passenger Terminal Expo 2022 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center on June 15-17.

At its booth, Siemens Logistics will be demonstrating Baggage 360, its versatile airport operations and baggage handling software. This application package features real-time forecasting of baggage flows and enables ground handlers to plan their fixed, mobile and personnel resources with maximum efficiency. This is particularly helpful in managing fluctuating loads and handling transfer connections. Interactive maps representing the movements on the apron enable airport operators to visualize their operational workflows virtually using a digital twin and optimize and control them remotely.

The company’s SmartService portfolio has been designed to enhance the availability of baggage handling systems and improves operating efficiency and reliability through predictive maintenance. Alongside its software and service solutions, Siemens Logistics will also be bringing two hardware innovations to Paris – VarioBelt TilterPlus and VarioTip.

The VarioBelt TilterPlus is a belt conveyor that enables baggage items to be conveyed in three directions – forward, left and right. In this way, VarioBelt TilterPlus enables airport operators to expand their installations on a modular basis with fewer machines and a smaller footprint.

VarioTip from Siemens Logistics ensures a constantly high baggage throughput. The automated ULD (unit load device) unloading solution can empty up to 20 ULDs, approximately 800 baggage items, per hour in the arrival and transfer areas. With VarioTip, ground handlers can increase the degree of automation of their baggage handling processes, minimizing the need for manual intervention and improving ground handling ergonomics.

Passenger Terminal Expo 2022 will open its doors from June 15 to 17 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France. The Siemens team is looking forward to welcoming customers and partners in person at its booth.

For more information about Passenger Terminal Expo 2022, click here.

To register for your free access pass to Passenger Terminal Expo 2022, click here.