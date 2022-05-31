Alstef Group to rebuild baggage handling system at Princess Juliana International Airport

Glidepath Limited, now trading as Alstef Group, has been selected to supply, install and commission the new baggage handling system at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), the main airport on the Caribbean Island of Sint Maarten.

The project is part of a major national recovery and resilience program managed by the World Bank to repair and rebuild the terminal following extensive damage caused to the airport by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The baggage handling system (BHS) replacement includes an outbound sortation system with 22 check-in locations, 12 self-serve bag drops, two in-line Standard 3 CT x-ray machines, a manual encode lane and automatic sortation to three makeup carousels controlled by Alstef Group’s proprietary Bagsort Lite software. The new inbound system will comprise three new horizontal carousels with feed lines.

“The evaluation criteria for this project were heavily weighted on the proponent’s ability to meet the technical specification requirements and a proven history of comparable BHS project deliveries,” said Philippe Hamon, Alstef Group airport sales director. “Only the offers that met the performance and compliance criteria progressed to the economic assessment and this project award proves Alstef Group’s ability to offer technically compliant, economical solutions backed up by a well-established track record.”

Mirto Breell, project director of the PJIA operating company, added, “The BHS installation is one of the critical milestones for this high-profile and multifaceted project. With the commencement of the main reconstruction works in Q4 2021, we are looking forward to the new and improved baggage handling system and a healthy, long-term working relationship with Glidepath/Alstef Group.”

The BHS project will be implemented in several phases, with completion set for June 2023.