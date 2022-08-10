Clear launches biometric security lanes at Milwaukee Mitchell airport

Clear has announced it is to launch its expedited biometric security screening lanes at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in Wisconsin.

Members use Clear’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license. After verification, a Clear Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, reducing the amount of time spent waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

Clear Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to Clear’s expedited security lanes – costs about US$16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing Clear Plus account for just US$60 per adult per year. The launch is expected to create 34 jobs and generate more than US$2.6m in local economic activity.

Brian Dranzik, director of Milwaukee International Airport, said, “Our partnership with Clear will elevate the customer experience for Milwaukee travelers while showcasing the innovation we continue to cultivate at the airport. We’re confident passengers will love the new technology and take advantage of the opportunity to travel faster through the airport.”

Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of Clear, added, “We are so excited for the opportunity to provide Milwaukee passengers with a more seamless, predictable travel experience. MKE has been a wonderful partner, and we’re excited to expand into our 45th airport and create more than 30 local jobs.”

David Crowley, Milwaukee County executive, said, “Clear’s partnership with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is a strong example of our ongoing efforts to bring jobs and innovation to Milwaukee County. Their investment in the airport and in the Milwaukee community at large is just one more reason to choose MKE every time when traveling to or from Wisconsin.”