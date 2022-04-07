Smiths Detection launches currency recognition software

Threat detection and security screening technologies provider Smiths Detection has unveiled its currency recognition software, icMore Currency, which can detect upward of 100 banknotes in US dollar, euro and Saudi riyal, rolled or stacked in hand luggage and daypacks.

icMore Currency is an automated detection algorithm and forms part of Smiths Detection’s range of automatic target recognition applications. The company expects the solution to support customs and security operators at border crossings, airports, cross border railway stations, cruise lines and ports. icMore Currency has been designed to be able to integrate into the solid and liquid explosives detection devices Hi-Scan 6040aTiX, Hi-Scan 6046si, Hi-Scan 6040-2is, Hi-Scan 6040DV, Hi-Scan 7555si and Hi-Scan 7555aTiX.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the estimated amount of money laundered globally in one year is 2-5% of global GDP, or US$800bn to US$2tn. Bulk currency is hard to distinguish from other organic objects on the x-ray image, for example, a bar of soap, therefore it is incredibly difficult for security operators to detect with current technology.

Smiths Detection has also now made icMore Weapons available for its entire conventional x-ray (CXS) and explosives detection systems (EDS) fleet. The application of icMore Lithium Battery has also been extended to all Hi-Scan 100100 scanners – including the single view system Hi-Scan 100100V/T and the Hi-Scan 100100V/T-2is. With these new applications, Smiths Detection now has approximately 50 icMore unit-algorithm combinations available.

Cymoril Métivier, digital market director at Smiths Detection, said, “We are very pleased to announce icMore Currency, the latest round of enhancements for our Hi-Scan series. Money laundering is a global issue, it damages economies by removing money that would otherwise go towards tax and investment, fuels criminal activity and promotes the underground market for illicit goods and services. icMore Currency will be a vital tool in the ongoing fight against money laundering and equip customs operators with easily adaptable technology, within existing Smiths Detection scanning machines, across a wide variety of different scenarios, without compromising speed, efficiency or accuracy.”