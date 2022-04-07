Keflavik Airport to adopt Amadeus cloud solutions

Airport operator Isavia is to launch travel technology company Amadeus’s integrated passenger processing cloud solution, Amadeus Flow, at Keflavik Airport in Iceland.

All passenger service points at Keflavik airport will transition to Amadeus’s cloud solutions, including more than 130 check-in and boarding desks, as well as 50 new self-service check-in kiosks and 25 new Auto Bag Drop Units provided by Amadeus’s self-service baggage subsidiary, ICM Airport Technics.

Amadeus plans to implement a number of upgrades that improve how the airport and its airlines collaborate. For example, Keflavik will adopt Amadeus’s baggage reconciliation solution, which is already used by airline Icelandair, so both airline and airport can work from a common source of data to improve how bags are managed.

Amadeus Flow will replace the airport’s legacy, multi-provider IT environment, and Isavia will retire its on-site systems and operate 100% of its passenger services from the cloud. The shift means airlines can now consider options like off-airport check-in and bag drop, with services positioned at key locations like city centers, bus stations or hotels. Travelers will also be able to pay for additional airline services at check-in. The transformation is already underway with the switch to Amadeus Flow to occur in a phased approach.

Bjarni Sigurðsson, director of IT at Isavia, said, “This major project is all about having the flexibility to collaborate more closely with our airline partners to deliver a better experience for passengers. Payments is a great example. We’ve wanted to meet traveler demand by rolling-out payment acceptance at check-in for some time. Now Keflavik runs on the same cloud as the majority of our airline partners which means we can help them handle payments, share data more effectively and enable them to innovate by providing services off airport too.”

Yannick Beunardeau, vice president of airport IT and airline operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Amadeus, added, “With the vast majority of passengers at Keflavik flying on airlines powered by Amadeus this project offers a playground for passenger experience innovation. We plan to push the technical boundaries of airline and airport collaboration with a commitment from all stakeholders to experiment, learn and deliver better journeys. Operating on common cloud solutions opens the door to a raft of new passenger services.”