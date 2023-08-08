Smiths Detection launches dual-view x-ray scanners

The SDX 100100 DV series has been launched by Smiths Detection, comprising two dual-view x-ray scanners.

The SDX 100100 DV HC features a high conveyor and is designed to meet the needs of airports, parcel services, carriers, customs facilities and other high-security environments; the low conveyor model SDX 100100 DV LC supports screening oversized baggage and break-bulk freight reaching up to 100 x 100cm in size.

Harnessing the power of dual-view x-ray technology, the scanners provide a horizontal and vertical view of the screened object, facilitating reliable inspections of tightly packed objects and shortening inspection times. Both versions are available with either a 0.2m/s or 0.5m/s belt speed, delivering high throughput for a faster and more efficient screening process, without compromising safety.

Any of the SDX 100100 DV configurations can be easily integrated into external material handling systems as well as into one intelligent network that enables central image processing. The hardware and software provide high image quality for increased operational efficiency. To further improve security outcomes, the scanners can be supplemented with Smiths Detection’s automated threat detection software for weapons and lithium batteries, iCMORE.

Dr Philo Daniel, global director of aviation and urban security at Smiths Detection, commented, “We are thrilled to launch the SDX 100100 DV series, further enhancing our family of security screening technology. The range of configurations help to meet specific user requirements and regardless of model, provide efficient, accurate screening solutions that can be easily integrated and, crucially, deliver the highest security outcomes.”

