Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Smiths Detection launches dual-view x-ray scanners
Baggage

Smiths Detection launches dual-view x-ray scanners

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

The SDX 100100 DV series has been launched by Smiths Detection, comprising two dual-view x-ray scanners.

The SDX 100100 DV HC features a high conveyor and is designed to meet the needs of airports, parcel services, carriers, customs facilities and other high-security environments; the low conveyor model SDX 100100 DV LC supports screening oversized baggage and break-bulk freight reaching up to 100 x 100cm in size.

Harnessing the power of dual-view x-ray technology, the scanners provide a horizontal and vertical view of the screened object, facilitating reliable inspections of tightly packed objects and shortening inspection times. Both versions are available with either a 0.2m/s or 0.5m/s belt speed, delivering high throughput for a faster and more efficient screening process, without compromising safety.

Any of the SDX 100100 DV configurations can be easily integrated into external material handling systems as well as into one intelligent network that enables central image processing. The hardware and software provide high image quality for increased operational efficiency. To further improve security outcomes, the scanners can be supplemented with Smiths Detection’s automated threat detection software for weapons and lithium batteries, iCMORE.

Dr Philo Daniel, global director of aviation and urban security at Smiths Detection, commented, “We are thrilled to launch the SDX 100100 DV series, further enhancing our family of security screening technology. The range of configurations help to meet specific user requirements and regardless of model, provide efficient, accurate screening solutions that can be easily integrated and, crucially, deliver the highest security outcomes.”

Read more of the latest security updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, assistant editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth combines research skills from her English degree with a keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her role as Assistant Editor, Elizabeth creates new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.