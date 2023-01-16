Weitz selected for BHS upgrade at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Construction firm Weitz Company has been selected by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona, to upgrade its Terminal 4 baggage handling system (BHS).

The US$50m project award encompasses preconstruction services and construction in partnership with JSM & Associates and focuses on the outbound BHS servicing the North concourses and inbound system. The complete modernization of Terminal 4 BHS includes T4 North (T4N), T4 International (T4I), T4 Recheck (T4R), T4 FIS (T4FIS), and T4 In-Bound 1 through 7 (T4IB1-7).

Ben Bunge, Weitz’s director of aviation, said, “What this project requires is an understanding and coordination of PHX needs, TSA needs and the dynamic atmosphere in which the work will be performed. The Weitz team provides the depth of readily available resources, specialized expertise, aviation experience, and aviation knowledge combined with over 44 years of local experience, including Phoenix Sky Train, to support the airport in successfully delivering this project.”

Weitz and JSM plan to modernize the 32-year-old baggage handling system in part by using a phased design and implementation plan, including contingency planning, showing a smooth transition between new and existing systems while not affecting active airport operations and passenger experience. BIM Technology will also be used to show work in 3D, which increases cost certainty and project communication.

Mina Wassef, Weitz Southwest general manager, said, “One approach the Weitz Company takes is capitalizing first on local involvement. Weitz has extensive experience working with small businesses and we value those partnerships with vendors and trades which encapsulate the local market. We are excited to involve the community as we embark on this project.”

Procurement and design for the project will occur in 2023-2024, with construction beginning in 2024 and completion expected in 2027.