Passenger Experience

Passengers use pedal stations to charge smart devices at Costa Rican airport

Credit: Vinci Airports

Passengers at Guanacaste Airport in Costa Rica are now able to charge their smartphones and mobile devices by using electricity-generating pedal stations fixed to tables in the boarding lounge.

Commissioned by operator Vinci Airports as a green solution to power generation, the dynamos can be used by travelers to charge 1% of their phone’s battery for every minute pedaling, while also having the added benefit of keeping fit – pedaling for 10mins burns up to 100 calories. The charging stations have been installed in the East boarding lounge by Morpho Travel.

A second tactile zone has also been introduced with self-service solutions that enable passengers to order food and beverages from concessionaires La Barra Imperial and Bakery.

César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport, said, “We know that cell phones are part of our daily routine and that the time spent waiting for a flight can be used to charge them. This is how we implement innovative projects, as a pillar of Vinci Airports, that can add value to the experience of being in transit in our terminal and plant a seed of why sustainable tourism is the best option.”

