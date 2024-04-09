Amadeus completes Vision-Box acquisition

Amadeus has completed the acquisition of Vision-Box, a provider of biometric systems for airports, airlines and border control customers.

The deal has now received all necessary regulatory approvals in all relevant markets.

The combined offering of the two companies will enable Amadeus to deliver a fully integrated traveler journey, from the moment of booking to arrival at the airport, including border control and boarding.

Vision-Box’s founder and CEO, Miguel Leitmann, will now join Amadeus, together with its 470 employees. Leitmann will report to Decius Valmorbida, president – travel, Amadeus, and Vision-Box solutions will become part of Amadeus’s portfolio offering for airports and airlines.

Vision-Box, with expected revenues of €70m (US$76m) and an estimated normalized EBITDA of close to €20m (US$22m) in 2023, is partially owned by Keensight Capital, a private equity fund. Amadeus has acquired privately owned Vision-Box for an agreed price of approximately €320m (US$347m).

In related news, Amadeus has released its Travel Technology Investment Trends research report, which reveals that nearly all (91%) travel companies surveyed said that they expect ‘moderate to aggressive’ increases in investment in their organizations in 2024. Click here to read the full story.